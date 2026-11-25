The Army is reportedly looking into resuming flights—but not everyone is on board.

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A lawmaker is sounding the alarm after Army officials reportedly moved to restart helicopter training flights during the busiest travel week of the year.

Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, raised concerns about the Army attempting to resume flights that were halted after a deadly January 2025 collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both crashing into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport and killing 67 people.

The Army reached out to the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport about resuming flights this week, Politico reported Wednesday. Flights had been on hold since May 2025, after a close call between a helicopter and the airport following the January collision raised fears about more aviation disasters. However, officials told Politico that the Army had not contacted the Federal Aviation Administration—casting doubt on the preparations behind the potential resumption.

Emergency response units respond to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Larsen raised the same concern in a Tuesday interview with NPR, adding that he had also not been briefed by the Army.

“There’s serious questions that we have to ask: Are the pilots who are going to be flying helicopters, are they trained on these helicopters? Are they trained on the flight paths that they are allowed to use?” he asked.

The Washington Democrat also questioned whether the Army should “extend the window of training time, like from 10 p.m. to 6 [a.m]?”

A spokesperson for the Army did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Daily Beast.

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Politico reported that the Army’s failure to notify agencies including the FAA and the Department of Transportation had sparked concern among lawmakers and officials over the potential circumvention of the agencies needed to authorize the flights.

“It is clear they still have the same communication [procedures] that they had on January 29, [2025], same method of operation,” said one federal official, referring to the date of the deadly collision. “How you thought that you could get through this without having high-level conversations with the secretary of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administrator is beyond me.”

The FAA also told the outlet that “the FAA has not received a formal request from the Department of War to restart military training flights in the Washington, D.C., area,” adding that the DOT secretary and FAA administrator “are the only officials authorized to change this restriction that was instituted following the [2025] crash, and any change to this would be subject to a thorough safety review.”

Lights from emergency vehicles are seen at Reagan National Airport after an air crash near the Potomac River. TING SHEN/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, if the Army’s reported plan to resume flights this week comes to fruition, it would coincide with one of the busiest travel periods of the year, as more than 80 million people across the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

The January 2025 crash came right as Donald Trump returned to the White House. Immediately after, he responded by peddling conspiracy theories.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport,” Trump said at the time in a Truth Social post. “The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.”

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented,” Trump continued. “NOT GOOD!!!”

Almost two years on, some officials are reacting to the flights resuming in a similar way: not good.