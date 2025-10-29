Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Lost 30 Pounds and Looks More Like His Dad Than Ever

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28, showed off his 30-pound weight loss and toned arms during an autumnal outing in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 27.

Unlike his older brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, 32, who starred in the third season of The White Lotus, Christopher has steered clear of acting roles and kept a relatively low profile. However, new pictures show Christopher, who is the son of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, carrying several large pumpkins, prompting social media users to say he looks more like his Terminator father than ever.

Backgrid

Christopher’s white, bicep-baring tank top certainly helps, invoking famous portraits of the former California governor, now 78, in his bodybuilding days.

A classic photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger wearing a similarly muscle-baring Gold's Gym tank in 1977. Getty Images

At the Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025, Christopher said that his weight loss “took a lot of trial and error,” adding that the transformation did not happen overnight. In fact, he said, the weight-loss journey began six years earlier after a trip to Australia in 2019, where Christopher realized his weight was holding him back from fully experiencing the country. This frustration prompted him to make significant lifestyle changes.

Christopher’s other spark of inspiration came from a less relatable desire. “I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving,’” he recalled. “And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.’”

Christopher Schwarzenegger (L) poses with his older brother Patrick in 2016. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Although he has lost more than 30 pounds, Christopher said at the summit that he has yet to reach his goal, noting that he does not yet look like his ideal “after” picture, referring to the typical before-and-after format for photos depicting weight-loss transformations.

Despite a growing likeness to his famous father, Christopher shows no signs of entering the entertainment world anytime soon. The 28-year-old is currently the director of development at Los Angeles production company Indus Valley Media, recently serving as an associate producer on King Pleasure, an upcoming documentary about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and is the vice chair of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council.