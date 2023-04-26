Asa Hutchinson Doesn’t Mention Trump Once in First 2024 Stump Speech
ENTERING THE RACE
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign, deliberately avoiding any mention of Donald Trump or his likely Republican rivals in his first campaign speech. Instead, Hutchinson turned his attention to the Biden administration over its handling of the economy, crime, and border security. “Every hardworking American family gets a double hit from the Biden economy,” Hutchinson said from his hometown of Bentonville Wednesday. “That is not acceptable. I’ve been chief executive of our state for eight years, and that means I know how to balance a budget.” Hutchinson served as Arkansas governor from 2015-2023 at which point he reached his term limit and was succeeded by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.