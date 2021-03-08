Bashar al-Assad and Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus as Syria’s Secretive Vaccine Rollout Begins

Read it at AP
Syria’s tyrannical leader, President Bashar Assad, has tested positive for the coronavirus after showing mild symptoms of the disease. According to the Associated Press, Assad’s office released a statement Monday morning confirming that the dictator and his wife, Asma, returned positive tests—but both are said to be in “good health and in stable condition.” They plan to isolate for two or three weeks. Officially, Syria has recorded nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases and 1,063 deaths, but those numbers are likely to be significant underestimates due to a lack of testing for the virus. The war-torn country began a vaccination rollout last week, but the government has released next to no details about where it had procured the vaccines from, and it’s not known if Assad has received one of the shots.