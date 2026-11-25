Astonishing Medieval Treasures Found Below Ocean’s Surface
Experts have discovered relics from another era.
The wreck of a 500-year-old Danish ship has been found with some remarkable treasures onboard. The “Griffin,” or “Gribshunden,” was the warship of Denmark’s 15th-century King Hans, but it was caught in an explosion and sunk off Sweden’s Stora Ekö Island in 1495. It was discovered in 1970. A team of researchers revealed on Tuesday that they had found high-quality pieces of medieval chain mail armor. The research was carried out by experts from the University of Southampton in the U.K. and from Södertörn University and Stockholm University, both in Sweden. The British university said in a release that the armor was likely made of copper alloy, and that German mercenaries, called Landsknechts, were on board when it sank. The armor could have been used for “extended periods,” said Rolf Fabricius Warming, a Ph.D. researcher at Stockholm University. “It was truly an amazing find!” said Dr. Rodrigo Pacheco-Ruiz, a visiting fellow at the University of Southampton’s Center for Maritime Archaeology.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation