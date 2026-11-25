SUNKEN TREASURE TROVE Astonishing Medieval Treasures Found Below Ocean’s Surface Experts have discovered relics from another era. Dr. Florian Huber/Florian Huber/Griffin 2026/Southampton University # 2

The wreck of a 500-year-old Danish ship has been found with some remarkable treasures onboard. The “Griffin,” or “Gribshunden,” was the warship of Denmark’s 15th-century King Hans, but it was caught in an explosion and sunk off Sweden’s Stora Ekö Island in 1495. It was discovered in 1970. A team of researchers revealed on Tuesday that they had found high-quality pieces of medieval chain mail armor. The research was carried out by experts from the University of Southampton in the U.K. and from Södertörn University and Stockholm University, both in Sweden. The British university said in a release that the armor was likely made of copper alloy, and that German mercenaries, called Landsknechts, were on board when it sank. The armor could have been used for “extended periods,” said Rolf Fabricius Warming, a Ph.D. researcher at Stockholm University. “It was truly an amazing find!” said Dr. Rodrigo Pacheco-Ruiz, a visiting fellow at the University of Southampton’s Center for Maritime Archaeology.

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