COSMIC SECRET Astronomers Close In on Hidden Planet Beyond Neptune Scientists have been searching for such a planet for a century. Patryk Sofia Lykawka/SpaceEngine

Get the Beast Digest newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Scientists believe they are closer than ever to finding an extra planet hiding in our solar system. While its existence is still debated, computer simulations show what the planet might look like and how it might behave if it is out there. The planet, nicknamed X2, is believed to be beyond Neptune, the furthest known planet beyond the sun, and could explain why some objects at the edge of our solar system behave unusually. Researchers hope the simulations will help determine whether the planet exists. “Imagine discovering, after decades of mapping our Solar System, that another planet has been hiding from us all this time,” said Patryk Sofia Lykawka, who led the research. “If this planet exists, it could change how we understand the history of our Solar System and how its most distant objects came to follow such unusual orbits.” Astronomers have been searching for planets beyond Neptune for a century. The hunt led to Pluto’s discovery, but research later showed it was too small to explain the strange movements that sparked the search.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options