At Least 11 Dead After Fire Rips Through Popular Vacation Resort
The blaze started at a ground-floor motorcycle rental shop.
A fire that burned through a building at a popular tourist destination in Thailand has killed at least 11 people and injured 17 others. The blaze started around 2 a.m. Monday at a ground-floor motorcycle rental shop in Phuket, an island about 500 miles southwest of Bangkok known for its beaches. The six-story building had residences on its upper floors. Phuket police commander Surachai Sooksai said officers are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings indicate that an electrical transformer near the building exploded shortly before the blaze began. The fire spread quickly because of the flammable materials stored in the building, including tires, plastic, and fuel, which produced thick smoke and toxic fumes. The victims appear to have tried to evacuate to higher floors to escape the blaze. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control. The Phuket Provincial Police said it “expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirms that transparent, fair and careful fact-checking will be carried out and coordinated with all agencies to maintain the rights and provide full assistance to those affected.”
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