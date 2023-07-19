At Least 3 Dead in Auckland Shooting on Day of Women’s World Cup Opening
‘ALARMING’
At least three people have died, including a suspect, and many others remain injured after a shooting broke out in downtown Auckland at about 7:22 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to New Zealand Police. Authorities said a gunman discharged a firearm inside a construction site on lower Queen Street and moved through the building while continuously shooting, containing himself within an elevator shaft upon reaching the upper levels. The male suspect was heard firing more shots and was found dead shortly after, officials confirmed. Police are launching an investigation into the incident as “details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging,” the department tweeted. “What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident,” New Zealand Police wrote. The opening match of the Women’s World Cup between New Zealand and Norway is set to be held in Auckland later on Thursday.