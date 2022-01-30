CHEAT SHEET
At Least Nine Dead in 6-Car Pileup After Driver Runs Red Light in Las Vegas
Nine people who were in six separate cars were killed after a driver ran a red light in North Las Vegas late Saturday afternoon, according to police, who called the accident “chaotic.” The driver who caused the accident was speeding through a red light in a Dodge Charger when the accident occurred involving a total of 15 passengers. The driver also died in the accident, police said. “There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said Saturday. “We have not seen a mass-casualty traffic collision like this before.”