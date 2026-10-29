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At-Risk Republican Humiliated With Brutal Typo in TV Ad

Spell check has let a Republican candidate in a tight House race down.

By Christopher Buchanan

A Republican on the ropes in a tight House race has been humiliated after an ad supporting him misspelled his home state.

A 15-second ad backing Fitzpatrick has hit Pennsylvania airwaves—but its message is unlikely to resonate with voters in the commonwealth, which the ad misspelled as “Pennsylavania.”

An ad for U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, wherein the word "Pennsylvania" is misspelled "Pennsylavania."

The brutal misspelling aired on TV in Pennsylvania.

The Congressional Leadership Fund

The ad’s closing line revealed the crucial typo: “Brian Fitzpatrick, Delivering for Pennsylavania.”

That spelling mistake followed the ad’s praise of Fitzpatrick’s voting record: tax cuts, bans on congressional stock trading, and opposition to pay raises for members of Congress.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 51, and Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, 37, attended the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors together on Sunday.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 52, and Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, 37, attended the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors together. They married this summer.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The ad did not come directly from Fitzpatrick, who tied the knot with Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich in June. He is a five-term congressman representing Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County in the state’s southeast.

Instead, the ad’s disclaimer says the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, aligned with Speaker Mike Johnson and the House Republican leadership, paid for it. The PAC says it promotes Republicans in battleground states to retain a Congressional majority.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the media outside of his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026.

According to OpenSecrets, the CLF has spent over $181,689,195 in federal elections this year.

Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Fitzpatrick has positioned himself as a middle-of-the-road Republican more interested in policymaking than political factions, repeatedly breaking with President Donald Trump. However, a poll by The New York Times/Siena University found this month that he still trails his Democratic challenger, former social studies teacher Bob Harvie, by two points.

“Brian Fitzpatrick is Brian Fitzpatrick. I’m not Donald Trump. I’m not anybody else.” Fitzpatrick told CNBC this week. “I’m not happy with [the president]. I’m not happy with his tone. I don’t think he’s done a sufficient job. I think leaders are supposed to unite our country, unify people. He has not done that.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) delivers remarks during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the "Rosies" - women such as 'Rosie the Riveter' who held jobs or volunteered in support of the war effort during World War II, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2024.

According to the Lugar Center's bipartisan index, Fitzgerald engages in the most cross-aisle collaboration among all members of the House of Representatives.

Michael McCoy/Michael A. McCoy/REUTERS

Still, Harvie has seized on the Republican Party’s unpopularity and characterized Fitzpatrick as a rubber stamp for Trump.

“Brian Fitzpatrick is singing the same song he’s always sang,” Harvie told NBC this month. “This is the man who voted for the Affordable Care Act tax credits to be cut, he voted to gut SNAP, cut Medicaid. He’s voted in favor of the war in Iran multiple times, against releasing the Epstein Files multiple times.”

Fitzpatrick voted against the war powers resolutions twice in early 2026, then switched his vote from June onward. He also voted against Trump’s beloved Big Beautiful Bill.

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Christopher Buchanan
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