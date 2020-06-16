Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Was Disciplined Over Previous Firearm Incident

Read it at NBC News
The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week had faced disciplinary action for a use-of-force incident that involved a firearm in 2016. Police records show Garrett Rolfe was reprimanded for the 2016 incident, but no other details were included. Rolfe has also received four citizen complaints which garnered no disciplinary action. He was involved in five vehicular accidents, one of which earned him a verbal warning and another a written reprimand. Rolfe was fired after he shot Brooks in the back a Wendy’s parking lot.