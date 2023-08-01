CHEAT SHEET
Aung San Suu Kyi Gets Partial Pardon From Myanmar’s Military Junta
Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday was pardoned on five of the 19 charges for which she was convicted by the country’s ruling military junta. The partial pardon means six years have been wiped off the 33-year sentence she received following the 2021 overthrow of her elected government. State media says she will nevertheless remain in detention after being moved last week from prison to house arrest. The Nobel Laureate, 78, has always denied the charges on which she was convicted ranging from corruption to election fraud. A diplomatic source told Reuters the pardon was merely a “cosmetic move” designed to send a “signal to the international community” but “without doing anything substantive.”