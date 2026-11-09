MAKE SCENTS Make Your Home Smell Like a Five-Star Hotel With This Luxe Diffuser, Up to 40% Off Ditch the candles for Aura House’s sleek diffuser. Aura House

Want to know what guests notice first when they walk into your home? It’s not the paint color you agonized over for weeks, swatch after swatch. Nor the furniture you hunted down to give the room just the right cozy vibe. It’s the scent. The simplest way to elevate it is with Aura House.

It’s a diffuser that uses pressurized air to turn fragrance oils into an ultra-fine mist without heat, water, or flames. One tap and your home smells like a luxe, five-star hotel. And the scents are seriously good. Craving something bright and travel-inspired? Citrus Grove and Dubai are particularly dreamy. Looking for a more outdoorsy vibe? Yellowstone and Grounding hit that note. Not sure where to start? The scent quiz narrows it down for you. And if you’re not in love with your pick, you have 30 days to swap it for a new fragrance at no extra cost.

Connecting your diffuser to the Aura House app is a simple, one-time setup via Bluetooth. From there, you set custom routines for the day, like a light diffusion while you wake up or a stronger one as you wind down at night. Right now, you can save up to 40% during Aura House’s Singles’ Day sale, and Daily Beast readers get an extra 10% off any order with code BEAST10.

Aura House $ 79 Aura House Diffuser Price reflects discounts and includes one fragrance. Use code BEAST10 for an extra 10% off any order. Buy At Aura House

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