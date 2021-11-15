Suspect on the Run After 6 High Schoolers Wounded in Colorado Park Shooting
‘LIKE IRAQ’
Six teenagers were in the hospital after a shooting in a park across the street from a suburban Denver high school, local authorities said Monday. Officers are actively looking for an unidentified subject, who remains at large as of Monday afternoon. Five high schoolers, ages 14 to 17, were transported to the hospital. One 18-year-old also managed to drive to a clinic with minor injuries. After the suspected drive-by shooting outside Aurora Central High School, three patients were described as being at Children’s Hospital Colorado in stable condition, according to Aurora police spokesperson Dan Weaver. Two other patients were transported to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, with Weaver declining to describe the extent of their injuries. One child is in emergency surgery, according to Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson. A witness at a nearby laundromat described hearing dozens of gunshots around 1 p.m. “It sounded like Iraq,” he told The Denver Post.