Auschwitz Guard on Trial for 170K Deaths

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
A 94-year-old former Auschwitz guard went on trial Thursday in the deaths of 170,000 people at the concentration camp in occupied Poland. Former SS Sgt. Reinhold Hanning is charged with accessory to murder at the notorious World War II death camp, where hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews were killed. Hanning argues that he worked in a part of the facility where no gassings took place, but prosecutors say all guards were involved in the crimes, with Hanning specifically meeting Jews at their arrival and allegedly escorting some to their deaths. A 94-year-old Auschwitz survivor from Berlin, Leon Schwarzbaum, will testify Thursday.