Australia Deploys Military Aid to Wildfire Towns as Death Toll Hits 17

Read it at Associated Press
Australia has deployed military aid to the communities destroyed by wildfires in the states of New South Wales and Victoria after at least 17 people died nationwide and more than 175 homes were destroyed. More than 4,000 residents, tourists, and children were trapped Tuesday on beaches near the town of Mallacoota on Australia’s east coast. The ships and military aircrafts carried water, food, and fuel to the towns, where roads have been cut off by the flames as residents were forced to flee to the shore. Authorities called the approximately 100 fires “dynamic” and “dangerous,” and locals can expect three more months of hot weather.