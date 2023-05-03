Missing Fisherman’s Remains Found Inside a Crocodile
‘TRAGIC ENDING’
The body of a man in Australia who vanished over the weekend while fishing with friends has been found inside a crocodile, authorities said. Kevin Darmody, 65, went missing in Kennedy’s Bend in northern Queensland on Saturday. Police searched the area—notorious for its saltwater crocodiles—and shot two large crocs dead on Monday. Human body parts were found inside one of the animals, though wildlife officers believe both were involved in Darmody’s death. Although formal identification of the remains has yet to take place, police said the discovery was a “tragic ending” for Darmody. A friend who was with him before his disappearance said he didn’t witness the crocodile attack, but heard yelling before a splash. “I raced down… but there was no sign of him,” John Peiti told the Cape York Weekly. Peiti added that he found nothing other than Darmody’s sandals by the water.