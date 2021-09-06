3-Year-Old Autistic Australian Boy Found Alive After Three Days In Woods

Read it at Sydney Morning Herald
For three days, hundreds of rescuers searched rugged Australian terrain, looking for an autistic 3-year-old boy who vanished on his family’s remote property. On Monday, the search ended with relief and joy after a crew in a police helicopter spotted A.J. Elfalak in a creek bed, drinking water from his cupped, hands, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. “It’s a miracle,” the boy’s father, Anthony, said after the family was reunited. A.J., who is nonverbal, had been bitten by ants and was scraped up—and hungry. He ate three slices of pizza and a banana in the back of the ambulance.