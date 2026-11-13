D**K MOVE World Leader’s X-Rated Chat Caught on Hot Mic TV station mics and cameras picked up the entire conversation. Hollie Adams/REUTERS # 2

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a NSFW exchange on a hot mic with Energy Minister Chris Bowen at an international climate conference in Turkey on Friday. The two politicians were discussing where they keep their phones on conference stages, seemingly unaware that TV station mics and cameras were on them during their break. The COP31 climate conference is meant to advance international action on climate change, including emissions reductions, clean energy and funding to help vulnerable countries adapt. The pair were waiting to begin a business roundtable about Australia’s renewable energy investment opportunities when the locker room talk occurred. “Do you keep your phone here?” Albanese asked Bowen, motioning toward the left breast pocket of his blazer. “Generally, yeah,” Bowen replied. Albanese then told Bowen to stop putting his phone in that pocket because the “radiation” could interfere with his heart, which is a theory not proven by science. Bowen said he wasn’t too concerned about his heart—he’s “more conscious of” putting it in his pants pocket. Albanese then asked, laughing, “Because of your d--k?” Bowen chuckled and confirmed, “Because of my d--k. That’s rather important… arguably more important than the heart.” They both burst out laughing, and 7News caught the whole conversation.

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