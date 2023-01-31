Nuclear Safety Agency Joins Hunt for Missing Radioactive Capsule
DESPERATE SEARCH
Australia’s nuclear safety agency on Tuesday joined the frantic search to locate a tiny radiation-emitting capsule which went missing somewhere along an 870-mile journey. The capsule, which is smaller than a penny, was part of a mining gauge which broke apart while in transit, with the dangerous capsule falling out of a truck at an unknown time and place in the vast state of Western Australia. The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency said it has now joined the massive search for the capsule, which could cause acute radiation sickness if someone was near it for long enough. Specialized detection equipment has been mounted to cars which will retrace the capsule’s route along the Great Northern Highway in the hope of finding the small metal component before anyone is hurt.