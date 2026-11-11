MAGA’S MAIN MAN Author Spills Stephen Miller’s Deluded Private Thoughts on Trump Stephen Miller’s devout Trump loyalty—and delusion, regarding the midterms—has been laid bare in a Vanity Fair profile. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Stephen Miller once delivered a head-spinning argument for why Republicans would actually “win” the midterms that ultimately proved disastrous for the party.

Miller spoke with Chris Whipple, the author of Vanity Fair’s explosive Susie Wiles profile, last November. Now that Miller has been promoted to Trump’s chief of staff, Whipple released his interview with the Trump loyalist that shows how deluded his views of Republican chances in the midterms really were.

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“I am confident that we’ll win the midterms,” Miller told Whipple a year ago. “We have every expectation that we’re going to defy that history.”

Miller’s reason: “Because of the president’s unprecedentedly successful first nine months in office.”

Last November, Miller predicted a GOP win in the midterms. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Whipple writes that Miller’s ensuing spiel was “a revisionist history that might have made Karoline Leavitt, another world-class propagandist, blush.”

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Miller, 41, told Whipple that Trump tamed and defeated inflation, for starters.

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“The taming and defeating of inflation,” Miller said. “As you know, we inherited record double-digit inflation, and the president made his first priority to bring down the cost of living…cutting the price of energy by high double digits. For many Americans, gas prices have been cut in half since we took over.”

Miller then pointed to “the passage of the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history in the form of the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Miller was not done. He continued, “Fully securing the Southern border, the most secure border in history, zero illegal crossings, four months in a row. And also the largest number of deportations in American history.”

Miller then moved on to all the wars that Trump claims to have ended.

“The president has…achieved more in foreign policy than any president in our lifetimes, ending eight wars in eight months—which includes, but is not limited to, securing the historic peace deal between Israel and Gaza, Thailand and Cambodia, Congo and Rwanda, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israel and Iran, and so on," he said.

Not only that, Miller said that Trump “has executed on every promise he’s made to the American people and that includes also taking back our culture and fighting against whether you call it radical leftism or woke or Marxism—a lot of people just call it plain crazy—but taking back our culture and restoring sanity to American life.”

Miller, who served in the White House throughout Trump's first term, is now at his highest position as chief of staff. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Whipple also asked Miller, then Wiles’ deputy, how he viewed the role of chief of staff.

“Would you agree, though, that it’s also the chief of staff’s job to tell the president what he doesn’t want to hear?”

Miller replied, “No, I wouldn’t say that.” Whipple writes that Miller took issue with the premise of his question.

“The chief of staff would never have to encounter the scenario you’re describing,” Miller said. “President Trump craves, he loves the every-minute detail of management, having every piece of information, having every side of everything, having inputs into the Oval Office from every square, every quarter, every person.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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