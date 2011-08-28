Authorities Assess Storm Damage

CHEAT SHEET
It's not over yet, but for areas it's passed through, Hurricane Irene fell short of the doomsday predictions of record-breaking storm surges in North Carolina and Virginia. But the slowly moving storm still broke flooding records along the East Coast. Irene inflicted scattered damage over a broad area, so the total damage is not yet known. Authorities said teams would be deployed Sunday—particularly to remote areas—to assess the extent of damages. A high number of insurance claims are expected, and experts recommended tips for filing: documentation is particularly important; keep a video or picture inventory of your property; keep receipts for repair estimates and costs that may be reimbursed.