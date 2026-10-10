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RECALL WARNING

Baby Product Hit With Recall Over Alcohol Content

Parents warned about a single lot of Baby Sleep Gripe Water.

Pacific Health Sciences has issued a recall of a single lot of Baby Sleep Gripe Water.

FDA

By Mary Papenfuss

Pacific Health Sciences announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Babies’ Magic Tea brand Baby Sleep Gripe Water after Food and Drug Administration testing detected undeclared alcohols in the product. The alcohols included ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol. “Measured levels were approximately 8.3% ethanol, 0.35% methanol, and 0.48% isopropanol,” the company said in its announcement, which was published on the FDA website. “These substances were not listed on the label. Their presence may pose a risk depending on the amount consumed, and the age and body weight of the person using the product.” The product is packaged in four-fluid-ounce amber bottles inside blue cardboard boxes, and comes with an oral syringe, the company notes. It was distributed via online retailers, including the Secrets of Tea website and Amazon. Only a single lot of the product is impacted by the recall, Pacific Health Sciences emphasized. The lot number, 25122bw, can be found on the bottom and side panel of the blue cardboard boxes, and the product has a “best before” date of December 2028, the company noted.

Read it at Good Morning America

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