CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Soars in Opening Weekend With $68M, ‘Dolittle’ Bombs With $30M

    WINNER

    Emma Tucker

    Carlos Alvarez/Getty

    Bad Boys for Life soared in its four-day opening weekend, bringing in an estimated $68.1 million in the U.S., while Dolittle lagged behind with only $30 million. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest Bad Boys release marks the second-best showing ever for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The action comedy film also earned $37.3 million from 39 countries, amassing $107.3 million for its global debut. It’s another victory for Sony following Jumanji: The Next Level, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Little Women. Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., has yet to debut in most major markets.

    Read it at Hollywood Reporter