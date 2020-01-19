‘Bad Boys for Life’ Soars in Opening Weekend With $68M, ‘Dolittle’ Bombs With $30M

Read it at Hollywood Reporter
Bad Boys for Life soared in its four-day opening weekend, bringing in an estimated $68.1 million in the U.S., while Dolittle lagged behind with only $30 million. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest Bad Boys release marks the second-best showing ever for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The action comedy film also earned $37.3 million from 39 countries, amassing $107.3 million for its global debut. It’s another victory for Sony following Jumanji: The Next Level, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Little Women. Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., has yet to debut in most major markets.