NEVER TOO LATE Baffling Mystery Is Solved After 36 Years A multi-agency effort cracked the case. Ventura County Sheriff's Office # 1

Human remains found 36 years ago have finally been identified. Police in Southern California were on the scene of a car crash on Highway 33 in 1990 when they stumbled across partial remains some 60 feet away from the wreckage. Who they belonged to baffled investigators for more than three decades, but they’ve finally made a breakthrough. The woman they found has now been identified as mother of four, Patricia Diana Hunt Fielding, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. “While her identity is now known, much about Patricia’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death remains a mystery,” police said. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, and forensic genetic genealogy firm Othram reached the conclusion through a combined effort. “Investigators are hoping that sharing her name will help bring forward information about her life,” the sheriff’s office said. “Where she was before her remains were discovered, and what happened to her.” It added: “Even after decades, it’s never too late to help bring answers to a family and give a name back to someone who has waited far too long to be identified,” officials said.

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