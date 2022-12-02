CHEAT SHEET
Balenciaga’s Demna Says Child Photo Campaign Was the ‘Wrong Artistic Choice’
In the midst of the backlash to a series of controversial photo shoots featuring children and documents related to child pornography that has proved to be a PR nightmare for luxury brand Balenciaga, creative director Demna Gvasalia will retain his position, according to a new statement posted on Instagram by Gvasalia on Friday. Gvasalia personally apologized for making the “wrong artistic choice.” “As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn,” Gvasalia wrote. “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.”