‘I Will Kill You’: Baltimore Cop Charged With Assaulting Teen
Nightmare
“I will choke you. I will kill you,” a rogue Baltimore cop told a 17-year-old while wrapping his arm across the young man’s neck during an April 27, 2020 arrest, according to local prosecutors.
Baltimore Police officer Maxwell Dundore was indicted for second-degree assault and misconduct in office in connection with that incident on Thursday. Baltimore Police Sergeant Brendan O’Leary was also indicted for false statement and misconduct in office, for allegedly reviewing Dundore’s use of force and writing a report that “minimized the severity” of Dundore’s alleged actions and “distorted the nature of the incident to justify unlawful police conduct,” according to the Office of the State’s Attorney.
The incident began in April 2020 with Dundore responding to a car reported stolen. He saw 17-year-old Bobby Adams getting out of the car, and Adams allegedly attempted to run. But Dundore grabbed him and they fell. According to prosecutors, Dundore later slammed Adams face-down on the concrete, and wrapped him up with his legs and put an arm around Adams’ neck. When other officers arrived and Adams was handcuffed on the ground, Dundore allegedly pushed the suspect in the face and later stood up and kicked him as well. Dundore allegedly called Adams “stupid ass” and told him to shut up when he complained about being kicked.
If convicted, Dundore faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison. Sergeant O’Leary faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail. In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said he was “disgusted” by the allegations.