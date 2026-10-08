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Obama Makes Dramatic Move in Must-Win Senate Race for Trump

The most popular living president is wading into midterms overshadowed by the current president’s plummeting approval ratings.

By Will Neal

Barack Obama has thrown his backing behind a progressive candidate gunning for a seat that Republicans desperately need to hold onto at the November 3 midterms.

The former president’s endorsement of Troy Jackson in the Maine Senate race gives the Democratic nominee a last-minute boost before he goes head-to-head in a fresh debate with GOP incumbent Susan Collins.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
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Jackson and Collins are set for their second showdown in three days, after the Republican senator struggled on Tuesday to defend her record in office against Jackson’s attacks that she has failed everyday voters. She is now behind him in the polls, and at risk of losing a seat her party has held for almost 30 years.

Troy Jackson looks shocked at Susan Collins' comment.

Collins is struggling in the race against Democratic up-and-comer Jackson.

Fox

Obama praised Jackson, a former state senator, as a blue-collar champion in a video the candidate’s campaign shared Thursday morning. “I’m proud to be on board. In this economy, we need a fighter like Troy,” he said. “Do not sit this one out. Get out there and vote for Troy Jackson.”

The 44th president has come out swinging for Democrats ahead of the midterms, where Donald Trump’s plummeting approval ratings, driven by his war with Iran and widespread unaffordability, have already helped the party gain a nine-point lead.

President Donald Trump points during a campaign rally for Paxton at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, October 7, 2026.

Trump's plummeting ratings have helped torpedo his party's midterm hopes.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Obama has ramped up mentoring candidates in key races across the country, appearing in support of Senate hopeful James Talarcio and gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa in Texas, as well as Josh Turek in Iowa’s Senate race.

His team says that he’s now recorded ads for two dozen other candidates across the country, expected to air in the coming days, and that he’ll be stumping in Michigan for Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed and would-be governor Jocelyn Benson.

If you do that, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win big. And we’re going to shove it up their

Obama is wading into a number of battleground races.

Pool/Getty Images

They stress his strategy ahead of the November polls “is driven by where he can move the needle with Democrats and persuadable voters.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Jackson and Collins’ campaigns for comment on this story.

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