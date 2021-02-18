Malia Obama Joins Writing Team for Donald Glover’s New Amazon Project
THE BIG LEAGUE
Malia Obama is ready for Hollywood. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama has joined the writing team for a new project under Donald Glover’s recent eight-figure deal with Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 22-year-old is said to be working on a potential series called Hive, which is rumored to be based around a Beyoncé-like entertainment mogul. The writer’s room will be led by Janine Nabers, a producer on HBO’s Watchman and a writer for Netflix’s Away. This could mark Malia’s first full-time job after attending Harvard. She was part of the 2021 class, but it’s not clear if she graduated early or will do so later in the year. Malia previously interned on other TV shows, including HBO’s Girls in 2015.