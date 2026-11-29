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President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, 20, broke cover and appeared at the family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Mar-a-Lago after months away from the public eye.

Barron appeared in a video published on X sitting next to his mother, Melania, 56, and his father, 80, at a long rectangular table in the Palm Beach resort’s gold-covered ballroom.

Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., and daughter Tiffany also appeared in social media posts from the dinner, along with granddaughter Kai. His other children, including Ivanka Trump, reportedly planned to spend the holiday in Miami, while his other son Eric would be in North Carolina, a source told The Daily Mail.

Barron Trump and his mother First Lady Melania Trump attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Trump’s lavish Thanksgiving dinner is usually seen as an opportunity for guests to gloat about their closeness to the president. However, this year the dinner sparked significant backlash after the luxurious feast coincided with The New York Times reporting that as many as two million children had lost access to food stamps since Trump pushed record cuts in SNAP benefits through Congress last year.

Videos from Mar-a-Lago published on social media showed dozens of oysters and crab claws laid over ice, as well as bowls of macaroons, all under glinting chandeliers and towering ice sculptures.

The spread at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club as millions of families struggled to afford Thanksgiving dinner this year. pic.twitter.com/4bHOy5UW2W — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 27, 2026

Barron Trump, who is 6’7”, wore a dark suit with a red tie for the occasion, while his mother wore a long black dress with a chunky belt.

Barron Trump had also been spotted at the White House earlier this week for his father’s annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. Prior to that, he hadn’t been seen publicly since the UFC fight night on the White House lawn over the summer.

Melania had previously said that Barron was “very selective” about when he decides to appear in public, adding that he is a very “private” person.

Barron reportedly attends New York University’s DC campus, which is just blocks from the White House, yet he is rarely spotted on the property.

(L/R) Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and US First Lady Melania Trump listen as US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fellow students have also described him as aloof, saying he is “weird” and “doesn’t talk,” although one friend on campus told NewsNation last year that he has a “really nice” girlfriend whom he hangs out with a lot.

Like the rest of his family, Barron appears to have cashed in on his fame as a son of the president, launching a drinks brand, Sollos, which is priced at $39.99 for a 12-pack. The Guardian described the drink as tasting like “suncream mixed with pineapple juice.”

Eric Trump shared an image of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Barron Trump at the White House before the State of the Union. Eric Trump/Instagram

Barron was also the center of a messy court battle in the UK last year, after a woman whom he had met online was assaulted by her boyfriend on-camera during a video call.

The woman later told a London court that Barron’s call “helped save my life.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.