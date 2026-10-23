‘SO MUCH MORE’ Baseball Star Who Sealed World Series Title Dies at 63 He made history in 1990. Focus On Sport/Getty Images # 2

World Series-winning catcher Todd Benzinger has died. He was 63. The Cincinnati native’s cause of death has not been released. The Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman caught the final out of their 1990 World Series sweep. The Boston Red Sox drafted Benzinger out of high school in 1987, but he returned to Cincinnati after two seasons. “The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger,” the Reds said in a statement on X. “Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him.” Benzinger was traded to the Kansas City Royals in 1991 and, four years later, in 1995, hung up his mitt after stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Reds Hall of Fame and Museum director Rick Walls said: “Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more.”

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