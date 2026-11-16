SUITCASE STING Basketball Player Busted After Shock Discovery at Airport The huge haul was found in two suitcases. NDLEA

A U.S. basketball player has been arrested in Nigeria after a massive cannabis haul was allegedly found in his luggage. The 28-year-old, identified by Nigeria’s drug enforcement agency as Greene Da’monte Khiree, was detained at Lagos Airport after nearly 75lbs of cannabis was discovered in two suitcases, according to officials. Investigators said airport personnel became suspicious when the passenger allegedly left the two checked bags behind and attempted to depart with only his hand luggage. A subsequent search uncovered 32 packages of a powerful cannabis variety known as Loud, as well as a tracking device. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said forensic examination of Khiree’s phone allegedly indicated awareness of the suspected smuggling operation. Khiree, from the state of Georgia, is said to have told investigators he had been competing professionally in Thailand and had traveled to Nigeria to expand his basketball connections. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) lists a player named Damonte Greene who appeared at Thailand’s Phuket Elite Cup in September.

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