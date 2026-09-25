ROCK ON 1970s Rocker Dies at 73 After Health Battle It follows a prolonged health battle after a stroke. Bay City Rollers/YouTube

Former Bay City Rollers and Middle of the Road guitarist Neil Henderson has died at age 73. The veteran musician had battled for years to recover from a stroke. His former bandmates in Middle of the Road announced his death, stating, “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend.” They added, “We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends. His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him, as will his music.” The Glasgow-born musician played with the Bay City Rollers from 1970 to 1972, performing on their debut single “Keep on Dancing.” He left over disagreements about musical direction, just before the band achieved global fame during the height of “Rollermania.” Henderson subsequently joined Middle of the Road, the group famous for the 1971 hit “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep.”

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