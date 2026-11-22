STRICTLY LEWD BBC Apologizes After Live Show Is Interrupted by Sex Noises The noises seemed to come from the audience.

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The BBC has apologized to viewers after lewd noises could be heard during Saturday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom. A recording of sex noises appeared to be playing from the audience during the live broadcast as judge Motsi Mabuse gave feedback on Delta Goodrem and partner Kai Widdrington’s performance. After microphones picked up the noise, Mabuse turned to the camera and said, “It’s not me.” At the end of the show, presenter Emma Willis apologized to viewers for “any audio disruptions.” In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said, “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live broadcast of Strictly this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” The noise was removed from the version of the show available on iPlayer. “A mobile phone has been seized and we are now looking into the matter to see if any criminal offences have taken place,” the Lancashire police said.

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