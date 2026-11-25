The media network could owe Donald Trump at least $5 billion if it loses.

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The BBC is appealing after a Trump-appointed Florida judge ruled the president’s defamation case against the broadcaster could proceed.

The media company lodged an “urgent” bid on Wednesday, asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to throw out the case. It argues the Florida court lacks jurisdiction because there is no evidence that any one in Florida watched the program.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the "Save America March" rally in Washington, D.C., United States, on January 06, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images

In October 2024, the BBC aired a Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?, with a clip of Trump’s January 6 speech, shortly before the Capitol riot. The edit made it seem like he told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell.”

Although Trump was still widely criticized for his language that day, with many lawmakers considering it to have incited the insurrection violence at the nation’s Capitol, the words were taken from different sections of his speech that were almost an hour apart.

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The BBC apologized in a November 2025 statement and in a personal letter from chairman Samir Shah to the White House, but it refused to pay compensation.

Two BBC executives, Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness, resigned amid the scandal.

Deborah Turness, former head of BBC News, speaks to media outside Broadcasting House on November 10, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump sued the BBC in December 2025 for at least $10 billion, later reduced to about $5 billion. The broadcaster tried to have the case thrown out, arguing that Florida has no jurisdiction over a program aired outside the U.S.

Former BBC Director General Tim Davie arrives at Broadcasting House on November 11, 2025, in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Federal Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz denied that bid in November and let the defamation claim proceed.

Trump nominated Kuntz in April, and the Senate confirmed him 51–46 in July, along party lines.

Kuntz ruled Trump had sufficiently pleaded “actual malice” for the BBC’s edited clip.

“Accepting the allegations in the complaint as true, the court finds Trump plausibly pled damages where Trump alleges a defamatory documentary released toward the election caused reputational harm,” Kuntz wrote in his November 10 order denying the BBC’s motion to dismiss.

The BBC is now filing an urgent appeal to have the case thrown out, reportedly after being surprised by the ruling.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the court’s decision that this case should be heard in Florida,” a BBC spokesperson said. “As we have made clear from the start, the BBC broadcast this documentary in the U.K., and U.K. only. We did not show it in Florida, nor did any other broadcaster.”

The appeal comes as the broadcaster deals with a drawn-out, expensive, and politically awkward legal fight, alongside budget reductions and ongoing discussions with the government about how it will be funded.

If the ruling stands, the case will head to court next year.