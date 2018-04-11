Be A Better Project Manager With This Certification

CHEAT SHEET
Project managers play an integral role in helping companies cut costs and boost efficiency, so while they’re in high demand, demand alone isn't enough to get your foot in the door. It helps to become certified in Six Sigma, one of the most popular project management methodologies. This Six Sigma training and certification bundle can prepare you for that, and it’s on sale for over 90% off right now. Six Sigma is divided into three certification tiers: yellow belt, green belt, and black belt. The bundle takes you through the essentials of the methodology, like identifying business defects, improving employee acceptance, and leveraging statistical tools to quantify process performance. Upon completing each course, you'll have the understanding necessary to sit for each Six Sigma certification exam. This training bundle retails for $1,100, but you can get it on sale today for only $49.99.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.