Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last Minute

Peter Byrne, the singer behind the iconic ’80s hit “Always Something There to Remind Me”, has died at the age of 74. The Naked Eyes vocalist died peacefully on September 14 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, the band’s manager told Billboard. His cause of death has not been made public. Byrne kicked off his career in the 1970s, working with different artists until he started Naked Eyes in 1982 with Rob Fisher. Their self-titled debut album made the Billboard Top 200, but the hit “Always Something There to Remind Me” really left a mark, reaching number 8 on the chart. He also lent his voice to the hit “Promises, Promises.” Despite their success, they split in 1984 and never toured together, TMZ reports. Fisher died in 1999, and seven years later Byrne restarted the group. Byrne is survived by his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe, and his siblings, Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve.
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- 1Singer Behind Iconic ’80s Hit Dies at 74NEVER FORGOTTENHe reprised the band in 2007.
- 2Legendary NBA Coach Marries Former Assistant’s Ex-WifeTHREE-POINTERThe two men won multiple championships together.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 3Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last MinuteBAD VIBRATIONSThe tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds.
- 4Overboard Cruise Passenger Was Dad on Anniversary TripSEARCH UNDERWAYThe father of three was just days away from his 15th wedding anniversary.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5The Looker Brings Stories of Beauty & Growth to SubstackMAKE THE CHANGELive longer. Feel better. Look your best.
- 6Harvey Weinstein Learns Fate in New York RetrialHARD TIMEThe 74-year-old was slapped with a sentence that will likely keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.
- 7Taylor and Tay Lautner Give Their First Baby the Family NameTRIPLE TThe couple had to let the “Taylor” name live on.
- 8Over 100 Riders Claim Brain Injuries From RollercoasterRIDE GONE WRONGA lawsuit claims that Six Flags Magic Mountain has been gambling with people’s lives.
Shop with ScoutedThis Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and CreatineFUEL FOR THOUGHTThis guilt-free treat is the perfect healthy on-the-go snack.
- 9Lesbian Bar Faces Backlash After Lifting Mask MandateBAR FIGHTThe bar’s city hasn’t reported a COVID-19 case in months—but that didn’t stop patrons from raging that Saturdays were moving to mask-optional.
- 10Details of Troubled Star’s Death Scene Emerge in New ReportFINAL MOMENTSThe actress, 36, died of an accidental drug overdose.
A legendary NBA coach has married his former assistant’s ex-wife. San Antonio Spurs president Gregg Popovich has tied the knot with Mary Barth Budenholzer, according to marriage records seen by TMZ. Popovich, 77, worked closely with Mike Budenholzer as they went on to win four NBA Championships with the Spurs. He remarried in Bexar County, Texas, on September 16, according to the documents—a decade after her divorce from Budenholzer. Mike Budenholzer worked closely with her new husband, coaching under Popovich from 1996 to 2013. He later left to coach the Atlanta Hawks and won the coach of the year award in 2015. During their time together, the two men won four of Popovich’s five NBA titles. Exactly when the new couple got together remains unknown. Popovich’s first wife, Erin, died in 2018. The Budenholzers have four children together, according to the New York Post: William Vincent, John Bent, Savoia Elizabeth, and Hanna Louise.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last Minute
The Beach Boys have abruptly scrapped three concerts just as they were due to return to the road. Shows scheduled for the coming days in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, have all been canceled. The Pennsylvania and South Carolina venues blamed “circumstances beyond the control” of the venues, while the Massachusetts show was also pulled from the venue’s schedule. The cancellations come after the band postponed almost 30 summer dates in July, saying frontman Mike Love needed time to “recharge”. The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, the 1966 album that cemented the band’s place in pop history. The Beach Boys are now scheduled to resume touring on October 9 in Bloomington, Illinois, followed by Cincinnati on October 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 11. The latest disruption comes more than a year after Brian Wilson died at 82.
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Thomas Gigler has been identified as the man who went overboard from the Carnival Panorama cruise ship. The 56-year-old father of three went overboard on September 18, off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on the way to Long Beach, California, sparking a U.S. and Mexican Coast Guards search. His wife Michelle, 48, said Gigler went missing on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, she asked staff for help, so the crew announced his name over the PA system, issued a lockdown, and ordered passengers to their rooms. Passengers were on lockdown for an hour before CCTV cameras confirmed Gigler went overboard. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted that afternoon, prompting it to dispatch a fixed-wing aircraft to aid the investigation. Gigler is a computer programmer who was traveling on the seven-night cruise with his wife Michelle and their three sons—ages 13, 11, and 9. He was supposed to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 23, according to his sister, Wendy Dowden, who said the couple was “getting along quite well.” But Dowden suspects a mental health crisis occurred. “He wasn’t in his right mind to have done this,” she said. The cruise ship arrived in California on September 20.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
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Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting his former TV production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. The convicted sex offender begged for mercy and apologized “to anyone I have affected with my actions,” but maintained his innocence. His attorneys said he would appeal. Judge Curtis Farber said Weinstein abused his power as an influential media figure to prey on women desperate for an opportunity in the industry, treating them as “mere objects to be played with and discarded with impunity.” The sentencing follows an overturned conviction and two mistrials on the same allegation. Weinstein will next appear for resentencing in California for raping and sexually assaulting Italian model and actor Evgeniya Chernyshova in a hotel in 2013. Farber said whether Weinstein’s prison terms will run simultaneously will be up to the California judge, but said that if it were up to him, he would make Weinstein, 74, serve them consecutively—effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life. The disgraced Hollywood producer’s multiple accusations of sexual assault in 2017 sparked the #MeToo movement, eventually leading to his first conviction of rape in 2020.
Taylor and Tay Lautner announced the birth of their first child in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Their daughter is pictured next to a frame with “Lennon Taylor” needlepointed in cursive with the caption, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀 9.16.2026.” Taylor previously dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2009 until marrying Taylor Dome in 2022. Tay started going by “Tay” more often after marrying her husband, and her family differentiates between the two by calling them “girl Tay” and “boy Tay.” The couple announced they were expecting in March and revealed the gender in June. On their podcast, The Squeeze, she said she was scared to share her pregnancy, saying she’d never put anything that personal on the internet before. She also got candid with her struggles comparing herself to other expecting mothers and how “fit” they are.
More than 100 people say they suffered traumatic brain injuries after riding a Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster. Three lawsuits were filed on Monday by attorneys Gary Dordick and Christopher Bulone of Dordick Law Corporation, alleging that three people suffered “catastrophic brain damage” after riding the X2 coaster in Valencia, California, and they say they also represent more than 100 other riders who suffered brain injuries. Dordick says 400 people have contacted the firm who have “indicated they were injured on X2″. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” Bulone said at a Tuesday press conference. The thrilling X2 coaster is Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery, with 360-degree rotating seats and speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. But the coaster has been closed since July, after two women were hospitalized with similar brain hemorrhages, and one remains in a coma. The ride was also previously linked to two deaths: Hilda Farias, 28, died after riding the X2 rollercoaster in 2010, and Christopher Hawley, 22, died in 2022 after riding the same rollercoaster.
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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.
Each bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, six grams of fiber (21 percent of your daily fiber needs), three grams of sugar, and only 180 calories. Additionally, these bars contain cognition-supporting ingredients like Cognizin Citicoline, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, and omega-3. And, unlike other bars on the market, Mosh’s are powered with creatine to support continuous energy supply to your muscles. There are three mouthwatering flavors to choose from: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. Our suggestion? Opt for the variety pack so you can try them all.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
A small lesbian bar in Massachusetts has spurred outrage among its patrons by dropping a mask requirement. The Boston Globe reports that Last Ditch Bar and Arts Venue in Greenfield has required patrons to wear KN-95 masks “or better” since its opening last year. It has now dropped the requirement on Saturdays to bring in much-needed cash, but backlash swiftly followed. Customers raged that the move was a “mass disabling event,” with one writing that they hoped the “venue gets firebombed for robbing fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans just to scrape extra revenue from ablists.” A mediation session ended in tears this month after irate patrons hijacked the event. As the bar struggles to stay afloat and keep up with rent payments, owner Jackie Matellian tells the Globe that the fight is still ongoing, saying, “That’s the price you pay to be in community.” The Globe notes that Greenfield, a city of 17,768, has not reported a new COVID-19 case in over two months.
A new report details Hayden Panettiere’s last hours and how she was found. The 36-year-old Heroes actress, who died on Aug. 16 in a South Carolina Airbnb, was discovered by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, 37, and his brother Zach Hickerson, 38. The Greenville County Medical Examiner’s investigative report, obtained by TMZ, says a “brother” whose name was redacted told investigators he saw Panettiere applying makeup at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of her death. Hours later, the man was awakened from a nap by a knock at the door, according to the report, and found Panettiere face down, sitting with her legs crossed, on a sofa bed. Pressed pills laced with fentanyl were seen on a table near her. The Hickerson brothers tried unsuccessfully to revive the actress, who had turned a “deep purple,” with Narcan, and called 911. The New York Post also reported that she had allegedly entered rehab weeks before, and Hickerson said he’s had to use Narcan on her in the past. Since her death, the coroner has closed the case and ruled it an accident from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Panettiere left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.