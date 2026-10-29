BEACHED Beach Boys Axe Shows After Devastating Health Update The legendary group’s cancellations follow troubling revelations about its 85-year-old frontman. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic # 2

The Beach Boys have scrapped two more concerts as fears mount over founding member Mike Love’s health. The legendary surf-rock group is no longer set to appear at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT on November 11 and 12. Full House star John Stamos, who has played with The Beach Boys before, will fill the void with a new group called California Sound. The switch follows a string of abandoned performances and an alarming appearance by Love, 85, during the group’s October comeback. He needed help reaching the stage in Cincinnati and remained seated while singing. Stamos later revealed that Love was facing “serious health challenges.” He said the singer wanted to keep entertaining fans despite pleas from doctors and loved ones to prioritize his recovery. Love previously disclosed that bronchitis, COVID-19, and the death of his sister Maureen had left him struggling physically and emotionally. The exact cause of the latest cancellations has not been announced. A November 13 concert in Virginia remains on the schedule.

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