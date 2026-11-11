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NOT SO GOOD VIBRATIONS

Beach Boys Cancel Final 2026 Show After Sad Health Update

The band has no shows left this year.

Mike Love of The Beach Boys, performs during a concert at the Starlite Music Festival in Marbella, southern Spain, on July 28, 2025.

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

By Briana Charles

The Beach Boys have canceled the last remaining show on their 2026 itinerary as co-founder Mike Love battles an undisclosed health issue. The band’s Nov. 13 stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol, Virginia, was quietly canceled, Rolling Stone reported, leaving the only remaining show on the calendar for next year on May 8 at the River Cree Resort and Casino in Alberta, Canada. A new group, John Stamos and the California Sound, took over the band’s Nov. 11 and 12 slots at Disney World’s Epcot Center when the cancellation was revealed last month. The Beach Boys have now canceled most of their concerts over the past three months. Fans were concerned in late 2025 about Love’s gaunt appearance and raspy voice. When the group returned to the stage in October, Love sat for entire shows in Cincinnati and Nashville, barely singing. “The optics of it were just awful, and I’m speechless,” Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine told Rolling Stone. “I think he’s trapped.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

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