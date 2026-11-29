ROCK 'N' ROLL LEGEND Iconic Beach Boys Singer Dies The Beach Boys frontman was a divisive figure among fans. Keystone/Keystone/Hulton, Getty Images

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, the voice behind hits “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations,” died Saturday at 85. “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” his publicist, Katie Altman, said in a statement. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.” A cause of death was not released. Love formed the Beach Boys in Hawthorne, California, in 1961 with his cousins, the Wilson brothers, and their friend Al Jardine. The Beach Boys landed more than a dozen Top 20 hits between 1963 and 1966. But Love became a divisive figure among fans, who criticized him as selfish and greedy for repeatedly suing his bandmates over writing credits. “Why am I the villain?” Love asked Rolling Stone in 2016. “How did it get to this?” Love is survived by his sixth wife Jacquelyne Piesen, whom he married in 1994, and seven children.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options