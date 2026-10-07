GOD ONLY KNOWS Beach Boys Mystery Deepens as Comeback Concert Canceled The band’s last public performance was in July. Malcolm MacNeil/Mirrorpix/Getty Images # 2

The Beach Boys have canceled another planned comeback show, after calling off or postponing dozens of stops on their America’s Band Tour. The group was set to return to the stage this week at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois, until a social media post from the venue announced on Tuesday that the concert was “canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.” The Beach Boys’ last public performance was in Valdosta, Georgia, in July. Days later, the band postponed nearly 30 shows to allow 85-year-old vocalist and original Beach Boy Mike Love time to “recharge.” They also delayed a series of shows the month before while Love suffered from an unspecified illness. The band performed at a private event in California this week. Videos of the gig show Love performing while seated. For now, the Beach Boys’ upcoming concerts at Cincinnati’s PNC Pavilion on October 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 11 are still scheduled.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register