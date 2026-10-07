Beach Boys Mystery Deepens as Comeback Concert Canceled

The Beach Boys have canceled another planned comeback show, after calling off or postponing dozens of stops on their America’s Band Tour. The group was set to return to the stage this week at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois, until a social media post from the venue announced on Tuesday that the concert was “canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.” The Beach Boys’ last public performance was in Valdosta, Georgia, in July. Days later, the band postponed nearly 30 shows to allow 85-year-old vocalist and original Beach Boy Mike Love time to “recharge.” They also delayed a series of shows the month before while Love suffered from an unspecified illness. The band performed at a private event in California this week. Videos of the gig show Love performing while seated. For now, the Beach Boys’ upcoming concerts at Cincinnati’s PNC Pavilion on October 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 11 are still scheduled.
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