‘Right Outside the Doors’: Daily Beast Journos Share Harrowing Experience of Jan. 6
ONE YEAR LATER
It’s hard to believe that it has only been one year since a MAGA mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. To mark the day, The Daily Beast’s senior politics editor Matt Fuller, who was inside the Capitol building when the insurrection began, and political reporter Will Sommer, who was on the Capitol lawn, joined a Twitter conversation hosted by social media editor Shannon O’Connor to talk about their experiences that day and the aftermath. “I was able to watch [one rioter’s] video maybe a couple days after January 6th and, at some point, I timed up where they were and how close they were to the chamber,” said Fuller. “It was stunning to me. The cops were holding them at bay from the chamber, but while they were doing that we were still debating the electoral college. They were really right outside the doors.” Fuller and Sommer also discuss how Jan. 6 changed politics and the Republican party, the state of our democracy, and how this event altered how they approach their jobs. Listen to the full conversation on Twitter now.