Beatification Draws 250K in El Salvador

Over 250,000 people in El Salvador turned out for the beatification ceremony for Oscar Romero, the archbishop who was killed during the Central American country’s 1980-82 civil war. This is the last step before Romero is declared a saint by the Catholic church. Romero was killed in March 1980 when he was shot by a sniper while he celebrated Mass in a hospital. He is seen as a martyr in the country for speaking out against the U.S.-backed Salvadoran army’s death squads and torture tactics against leftist revolutionaries during the civil war.