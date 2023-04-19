CHEAT SHEET
Dozens of Patients Among 29 Killed in Beijing Hospital Fire
The death toll from a hospital fire in Beijing reached 29 on Wednesday after authorities in China arrested 12 people in connection with the disaster. Flames tore through the private Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, with dramatic video footage showing people attempting to escape by climbing out of windows and making ropes out of bedsheets. Among the dead are 26 patients, a nurse, a medical assistant, and a family member, Fengtai District Deputy Head Li Zongrong said. Investigators are now looking into how the fire started. Officials say they believe welding sparks during work in the hospital’s inpatient wing may be to blame, with the head of a construction crew among the dozen people detained.