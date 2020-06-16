CHEAT SHEET
Beijing Schools to Close Following Coronavirus Resurgence
Beijing will close all schools as the city sees a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Elementary students had been scheduled to resume classes Monday, according to CNN. The city reported 36 new cases Monday, for a total of 79 new cases since the first locally transmitted infection in months was reported on June 12. The city has returned to a strict lockdown and rolled out mass testing in response to the new cases. The outbreak is tied to a food market which shut down on Saturday to contain the spread. Authorities in Beijing have ordered anyone who visited the market to remain home for two weeks. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the risk of the outbreak spreading was “very high.”