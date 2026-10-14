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NIGHTMARE

Beleaguered Putin Suffers Through Eight-Hour Humiliation

Ukraine sent nearly 500 drones buzzing toward the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin observes the Centre-2026 military exercises at the Chebarkul range in Chelyabinsk Region, Russia October 2, 2026.

Alexander Kazakov/via REUTERS

By Leigh Kimmins

An unprecedented barrage of Ukrainian drones has hit Russia, grounding flights and hammering vital infrastructure to bring home the cost of Vladimir Putin’s brutal war.

In an extraordinary overnight display, a massive aerial assault involving nearly 500 long-range attack drones forced Moscow’s aviation authorities to completely freeze operations, stranding travelers and exposing severe vulnerabilities in the Kremlin’s air defense network.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.
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The chaos in the skies from Tuesday into Wednesday coincided with devastating strikes farther east, where a Ukrainian attack set off a series of massive explosions in Balakovo, a major industrial center in the Saratov region along the Volga River.

(Photo by Telegram channel Astra)

NZNP oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don.

Telegram / Astra

The strikes left one person dead, damaged several residential buildings, and ignited widespread fires across an industrial area housing a key steel plant and a state-owned mega data center complex.

A reported 493 Ukrainian drones streamed toward Moscow. The city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, claimed Russian air defenses managed to shoot down 180 of the incoming craft as they reached the perimeter of the capital.

Despite those claims, the overwhelming volume of incoming targets triggered complete panic across the region’s aviation hub. All four of Moscow’s international airports—Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky—were forced to suspend operations entirely.

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Vnukovo Airport remained completely paralyzed for more than eight hours, with stranded passengers ordered off parked aircraft as sirens echoed across the tarmac.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow later claimed its forces intercepted 902 Ukrainian drones across multiple Russian regions during the overnight campaign.

Beyond the aviation standstill in the capital, the strikes inflicted serious physical damage on strategic Russian sites. In Balakovo, regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed the death of one resident and reported damage to multiple apartment buildings.

Open-source intelligence footage localized one of the hits to roughly two miles from a major combined heat and power plant that serves as the primary municipal heating provider for the regional hub.

Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on Thursday. This plane had to land in St. Petersburg instead of Moscow on Friday.

Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on Thursday. This plane had to land in St. Petersburg instead of Moscow on Friday.

Vladimir Smirnov/via REUTERS

Subsequent monitoring confirmed additional fires raging through Balakovo’s heavy industrial zone. NASA satellite thermal data pinpointed blazes near a metallurgical plant and a vast $1 billion data center complex operated by Russia’s state-backed financial giant Sberbank.

The strike marks the latest hit in an escalating campaign against Russian digital infrastructure. Drones previously disabled a primary Yandex data facility in Vladimir Oblast on Oct. 11, knocking dozens of online services offline.

That hit followed an Oct. 8 attack on another major Yandex server facility in Ryazan Oblast, which triggered a massive blaze and prompted the technology firm to wipe the physical coordinates of its server locations in four Russian regions from online map services.

Smoke billows from Yandex's Sasovo hub

Smoke billows from Yandex's Sasovo hub, one of the company's five large data centers, after a fire following a drone strike forced the suspension of operations at the site.

SOCIAL MEDIA/SOCIAL MEDIA via REUTERS

Meanwhile, an oil terminal fire continued to burn unchecked in Rostov-on-Don, underscoring Ukraine’s relentless targeting of energy facilities funding Moscow’s invasion.

The systematic targeting of Russian servers and energy hubs comes as Moscow attempts to cripple Ukraine’s economic baseline with its own long-range strikes against digital infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin has abandoned all remaining operational restraints.

“He said there are no rules now,” Zelensky said, recounting intercepted communications from senior Kremlin leadership.

The Kremlin has systematically hit civilian targets, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, residential complexes, and orphanages throughout the conflict.

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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