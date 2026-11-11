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TURKISH TRAGEDY

Reality Star, 36, Arrested After Fistfight Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead

The brawl took place outside a clothing store in southwestern Turkey.

BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Joao Franco -- (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Bravo/Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Below Deck alum João Franco and his brother, Karlos Franco, were arrested in Turkey after a fistfight that left a 17-year-old dead. CCTV footage obtained by Page Six shows the brothers in a verbal dispute with employees at a clothing store in Muğla on Saturday night. Karlos can be seen throwing the first punch while João, 36, attempts to break up the brawl. The scuffle escalated as more shop employees entered the fray. According to local news reports, a 17-year-old boy who worked at the clothing store fell after being punched and hit his head on the stairs. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died two days later. Franco is a deckhand who appeared across multiple seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. According to Page Six, he and Karlos are currently in prison “awaiting the next steps.”

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Read it at Page Six

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