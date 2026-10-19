SECOND CHANCE CUT SHORT Whale Rescued From Abandoned Theme Park Dies Suddenly The beluga whale was one of the 30 left behind at an abandoned theme park. Kristian Carreon / The San Diego Union-Tribune/Getty Images # 1

A 9-year-old beluga whale rescued from a shuttered Canadian theme park has died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego, less than two months after being given a new home. The whale, named Cyprus, was one of three males transferred from Marineland Canada to SeaWorld on Aug. 22. Although staff reported that he had been adjusting well to his new surroundings, Cyprus suddenly stopped eating two days before his death, prompting veterinarians to work through the night to stabilize him. An ultrasound showed that his intestinal tract wasn’t functioning properly. While SeaWorld hasn’t yet determined the underlying cause of his symptoms, it will conduct a full necropsy and share the findings with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “We understood each animal would be navigating a significant transition and that their complete health picture, including conditions that may have developed over time, could only become clearer through ongoing assessment and care,” SeaWorld said in a statement. The park added that Cyprus’ companions, Xavier and Jasper, are in stable condition but remain “under close monitoring.” Beluga whales typically live 35 to 50 years, with some reaching 80, although those in captivity often die before age 30.

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