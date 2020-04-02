Utah Rep. Ben McAdams: Coronavirus ‘Hit Me Really Hard’
Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) said in an interview with the TODAY show on Thursday that the coronavirus hit him “really hard,” and he could not breathe on his own during his eight-night stay in the hospital. The 45-year-old, who exercises every day and has no underlying health conditions, said his oxygen levels were extremely low, and “it got to the point where I couldn’t get out of bed and walk across the room without being out of breath.” He also said he tried to FaceTime or call his family members daily, but “there were a couple days there when I didn’t even have the energy to hold up a telephone.” “Take this seriously,” the congressman urged. “You don’t know how it’s going to affect you and you don’t know what the consequences will be. Even if you are healthy and it’s just a bad flu, if you don’t take the precautions, who might you infect and what impact might it have on them?”