Bergdahl: Tried to Escape a Dozen Times

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy by the U.S. Army yesterday, says he was tortured by the Taliban during his five years in captivity and tried to escape about a dozen times. Bergdahl’s lawyer made public a note that the soldier wrote, detailing beatings with copper cable, being chained up, caged, and threatened with execution. “In the beginning of my captivity, after my first two escape attempts, for about three months I was chained to a bed spread-eagle and blindfolded.” He also describes developing open wounds from the chains and being “kept in constant isolation during the entire 5 years.”